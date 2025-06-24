Trump Pressures GOP to Expedite Tax-Cut Bill Amid Senate Tensions
President Donald Trump urges Republicans to advance his tax-cut bill, facing resistance in the Senate. GOP leaders aim to pass the bill before July 4, but internal conflicts arise over spending cuts. Senate Majority Leader John Thune remains optimistic about passage, despite parliamentary challenges blocking conservative spending provisions.
U.S. President Donald Trump increased pressure on congressional Republicans on Tuesday to hasten progress on his expansive tax-cut and spending bill. Despite his urgency, internal disagreements emerged as hardline conservatives objected to a closed-door Senate debate, threatening the bill's passage and proposed spending cuts.
Republican leadership is determined to present the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to Trump before the July 4 holiday, even delaying the Senate recess if necessary. The drive to pass the bill has led to intraparty conflicts, with some lawmakers pushing to preserve programs like Medicaid, while others demand deep spending cuts to curb federal deficit growth.
The legislative discussions have been hindered by rulings from the Senate parliamentarian, who has blocked several provisions. These include cuts to financial watchdog spending, changes to offshore drilling regulations, food assistance savings, and elimination of green tax credits. Despite these setbacks, Senate Majority Leader John Thune remains hopeful of timely passage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
