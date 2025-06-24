Congress Disowns Tharoor's Praise for Modi's Global Role

The Congress party has distanced itself from MP Shashi Tharoor's remarks made in an article praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's energy and engagement on the international stage as significant assets for India.

Addressing the issue, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate indicated that Tharoor's comments are his personal views and not the official stance of the Congress party. She emphasized that the party's objections to Modi's governance are supported by evidence.

The article, published in The Hindu, saw Tharoor acknowledging Modi's impactful diplomatic outreach and leadership post Operation Sindoor, sparking potential friction with the Congress leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)