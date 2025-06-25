Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites
A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment indicates that recent U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities set back Tehran's program by only a few months. This contradicts statements by President Trump and high-ranking officials claiming complete obliteration. The situation remains contentious, with significant disagreements and uncertainties about the actual impact.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 02:37 IST
A preliminary assessment by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency suggests that recent strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have only temporarily delayed Tehran's program by months, not years.
This assessment contradicts claims by President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who insisted the strikes had obliterated Iran's nuclear capabilities.
The situation remains contentious, with notable disagreements among U.S. officials on the true impact of the strikes, as classified briefings for Congress were abruptly canceled.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli security official says attack on Iran targeted top military and nuclear programme officials, reports AP.
Israel has struck at heart of Iran's nuclear programme, including its main enrichment facility in Natanz: Israeli PM Netanyahu.
Escalation in Middle East: Israel's Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Program
Tehran Talks: A New Chapter in Iran-US Nuclear Negotiations
Donald Trump says Israeli attack on Iran over Tehran's nuclear program is not imminent but 'could very well happen,' report AP.