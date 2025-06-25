Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites

A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment indicates that recent U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities set back Tehran's program by only a few months. This contradicts statements by President Trump and high-ranking officials claiming complete obliteration. The situation remains contentious, with significant disagreements and uncertainties about the actual impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 02:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A preliminary assessment by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency suggests that recent strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have only temporarily delayed Tehran's program by months, not years.

This assessment contradicts claims by President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who insisted the strikes had obliterated Iran's nuclear capabilities.

The situation remains contentious, with notable disagreements among U.S. officials on the true impact of the strikes, as classified briefings for Congress were abruptly canceled.

