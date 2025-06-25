Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites

A preliminary assessment by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency suggests that recent strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have only temporarily delayed Tehran's program by months, not years.

This assessment contradicts claims by President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who insisted the strikes had obliterated Iran's nuclear capabilities.

The situation remains contentious, with notable disagreements among U.S. officials on the true impact of the strikes, as classified briefings for Congress were abruptly canceled.