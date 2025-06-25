Left Menu

Belgium's Ambitious Defense Spending Plan: 3.5% of GDP in a Decade

Belgium aims to increase its core defense spending to 3.5% of GDP within the next decade, as stated by Prime Minister Bart De Wever. This move aligns with NATO's recent decision to raise the defense spending target to 5%, with 3.5% allocated to core defense and 1.5% for related enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:34 IST
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever announced on Wednesday that the country plans to elevate its core defense spending to 3.5% of GDP within a decade, a target he considers realistic. This ambition comes as he prepares to meet with global leaders at the NATO Summit.

De Wever emphasized the feasibility of reaching the 3.5% goal, acknowledging the difficulty yet recognizing it as necessary according to NATO's assessment. He mentioned that if capability targets can be achieved with less, as evidenced by Spain's approach, Belgium might explore similar options.

This announcement follows NATO members' agreement to elevate their defense spending target to 5% of GDP, increasing their core defense focus from 2% to 3.5%, while dedicating an additional 1.5% to related areas like cybersecurity and military infrastructure improvements.

