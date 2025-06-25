During a pivotal NATO summit in The Hague, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that NATO allies would significantly increase defense spending to address the security threat posed by Russia. This move is a direct response to the escalating tensions and potential risks to European stability.

Chancellor Merz highlighted that the threats extend beyond Ukraine, implicating the entire continent's peace and political order. He asserted that the decision to boost defense budgets is guided by a strategic conviction rather than external influences.

Merz's statements also subtly reference pressures from U.S. President Donald Trump to elevate military spending, underscoring that the motivation is rooted in a genuine need for enhanced self-defense capabilities within NATO, particularly its European members.

(With inputs from agencies.)