Truce Triumph: Trump’s Bold Mediation Eases Middle East Tensions

The ceasefire mediated by U.S. President Donald Trump between Iran and Israel is holding steady, following a brief yet intense 12-day conflict. The U.S. supported Israel with airstrikes. Despite claims of obliterating Iran's nuclear program, questions remain about the true impact of the strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ceasefire between Iran and Israel, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, continues to hold. This marks a pause following a short, intense period of conflict in which the U.S. took a decisive role supporting Israel's military efforts.

While President Trump announced a significant setback to Iran's nuclear program, subsequent intelligence reports suggest otherwise. The Defense Intelligence Agency indicates that the damage may not be as extensive as claimed, implying Iran's nuclear capabilities might have only been briefly hindered.

The aftermath sees both nations assessing the impact, with Iran's parliament reacting by suspending cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog. As tensions subside, diplomatic channels remain open, promising a glimmer of hope for long-term peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

