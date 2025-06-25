Left Menu

Kerala CM Warns of an 'Undeclared Emergency'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claims India is experiencing an 'undeclared Emergency,' drawing parallels with the 1975 Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi. He warns that the nation's current political climate mirrors past authoritarianism, urging remembrance and action to protect democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued a stern warning, alleging that India is currently experiencing an 'undeclared Emergency' under the 'Sangh Parivar government.'

Vijayan's Facebook post likens today's situation to the Emergency of 1975, described as 'the darkest chapter in the history of Indian democracy.' The announcement coincides with the 50th anniversary of the infamous event.

Highlighting his own imprisonment during that time, Vijayan emphasizes the importance of remembering past struggles to safeguard future democratic freedoms, branding the period as a painful yet motivational memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

