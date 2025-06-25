Veteran Kerala Leader V S Achuthanandan in Critical Condition

Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan is presently in a critical state following a cardiac arrest, as he receives intensive care at a private hospital. Two days since his admission, his condition remains unchanged according to the latest hospital bulletin.

Aged 101, Achuthanandan has shown slight improvements, said CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, compared to the day of his admission. He continues to be closely monitored by a team of specialist doctors.

A political icon in Kerala, Achuthanandan has distanced himself from public life due to age-related health issues. Known for his pivotal role in the formation of CPI(M) in 1964, he served as Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011 and remains the last surviving leader from that era.

(With inputs from agencies.)