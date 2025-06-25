Left Menu

BJP's Janajati Morcha Demands Apology from Congress MLA

The BJP's Janajati Morcha protested outside Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman's residence, demanding an apology for his derogatory remarks about indigenous people. Roy Barman claims his comments were directed at BJP's attitude toward minority communities. The protest resulted in minor disturbances but no official police response was provided.

The BJP's Janajati Morcha staged a protest on Wednesday outside Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman's official residence after he made allegedly derogatory comments towards indigenous people. The Morcha demanded an unconditional apology from Barman, insisting that his words were inflammatory.

During an Adivasi Congress event in Dhalai district, Roy Barman alleged that BJP leaders had urinated at indigenous individuals, displaying the party's contempt for the adivasi community. In response, a large number of BJP Janajati Morcha members gathered to express their outrage.

Roy Barman defended his statements, claiming they highlighted the BJP's discrimination against ST, SC, and OBC communities. Despite the protest outside his residence turning chaotic, with furniture damage and stone-throwing, the police remained inactive. Calls to Tripura's law enforcement for comment went unanswered.

