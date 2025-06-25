Commemorating Democracy: The Historic Struggle Against Emergency
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reflects on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, highlighting the critical role played by the Sangh Parivar and opposition leaders in restoring democracy in India. The BJP marks the event as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,' emphasizing the struggle against autocratic governance.
On the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the efforts of the Sangh Parivar and opposition leaders in reinstating democracy, calling their contribution "historic." The period in question was marked by the suspension of civil liberties and suppression of press freedom.
The ruling BJP is observing the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas.' Yadav emphasized that the struggle to restore democracy was akin to the fight for India's independence.
Key figures like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, and Morarji Desai played pivotal roles during this period, and their efforts are remembered as vital to shaping India into a robust republic in the international arena, Yadav stated.
