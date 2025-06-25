Left Menu

NATO Summit 2023: A New Era of Defense Commitments

At a recent NATO summit in the Netherlands, member leaders, including US President Donald Trump, sought agreement on hiking defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. While several countries pledged their commitment, Spain and others raised concerns. The summit also touched on NATO's relationship with Ukraine and the perceived threat from Russia.

NATO member leaders gathered in the Netherlands for a pivotal summit aimed at defining the future of defense commitments. Among the attendees was US President Donald Trump, who emphasized the necessity of raising defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. Notably, Spain and Belgium expressed reservations about meeting this target, with Spain labeling it "unreasonable."

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán downplayed concerns about potential Russian aggression towards NATO territories, citing Russia's declining strength. In contrast, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed confidence in revamping defense budgets, emphasizing the evolving geopolitical threats, notably from Russia.

As part of broader defense efforts, NATO allies, including the UK, announced substantial contributions to Ukraine's defense capabilities. The summit marks a strategic shift in NATO's approach to security, promising a more balanced alliance. This new era in NATO's history is seen as a "big win" by Finnish President Alexander Stubb for both the US and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

