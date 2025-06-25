Left Menu

Trump Claims 'Obliteration' of Iranian Nuclear Sites Amid Inconclusive Intel

President Trump stated that missile strikes on Iran's nuclear sites caused severe damage, despite assessments suggesting limited effect. Intelligence remains inconclusive, but Trump insists on obliteration. He criticized the nuclear deal and highlighted NATO's pledge to increase defense spending as a policy win.

Updated: 25-06-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:24 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump declared significant damage to Iranian nuclear sites following U.S. missile strikes, despite conflicting intelligence reports suggesting minimal impact. Speaking with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump maintained the strikes' severity, claiming Iran's nuclear program had been effectively destroyed.

Reports by media outlets, including Reuters, indicated a modest setback to Iran's nuclear capabilities, contrary to administration claims of obliteration. Trump reiterated the intelligence's inconclusiveness but argued that the attacks had halted Iran's nuclear aspirations long-term.

During a NATO summit, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth questioned the Defense Intelligence Agency's assessment, hinting at media misrepresentation. The summit also focused on NATO members' commitment to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, hailed as a diplomatic success by Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

