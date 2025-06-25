Left Menu

West Asia Crisis: A Supremacy Struggle Unfolds

The BJP attributes the West Asia crisis to an internal struggle for supremacy within the Muslim world, primarily between Sunni-led Saudi Arabia and Shia-led Iran. They speculate Iran's hopes of uniting Muslim support against Israel have not materialized and express a desire for a peaceful resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:08 IST
West Asia Crisis: A Supremacy Struggle Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ongoing geopolitical turmoil in West Asia, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suggested that the conflict roots from an internal fight for supremacy among Muslim nations. Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi pointed to Saudi Arabia and Iran as the primary contenders in this power struggle.

Trivedi critiqued Iran's strategy, suggesting Tehran underestimated the Muslim world's diverse reactions to the Israel-Hamas war. While Iran expects solidarity through its anti-Israel stance, Trivedi notes the Sunni world has remained notably reticent, as illustrated by Pakistan's contrasting diplomatic engagements.

The BJP underscored India's respect for global sovereignties and urged for a peaceful resolution to the crisis. In another political move, Trivedi criticized past Congress policies, specifically referencing the authoritarian Emergency period of 1975 under then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, indicating its lingering influence within opposition dynamics today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025