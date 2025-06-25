West Asia Crisis: A Supremacy Struggle Unfolds

In an ongoing geopolitical turmoil in West Asia, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suggested that the conflict roots from an internal fight for supremacy among Muslim nations. Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi pointed to Saudi Arabia and Iran as the primary contenders in this power struggle.

Trivedi critiqued Iran's strategy, suggesting Tehran underestimated the Muslim world's diverse reactions to the Israel-Hamas war. While Iran expects solidarity through its anti-Israel stance, Trivedi notes the Sunni world has remained notably reticent, as illustrated by Pakistan's contrasting diplomatic engagements.

The BJP underscored India's respect for global sovereignties and urged for a peaceful resolution to the crisis. In another political move, Trivedi criticized past Congress policies, specifically referencing the authoritarian Emergency period of 1975 under then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, indicating its lingering influence within opposition dynamics today.

(With inputs from agencies.)