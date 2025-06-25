Left Menu

Medvedev Labels EU as Russia's New Adversary Amid Ukraine Tensions

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president, accuses the EU of becoming a direct threat to Russia's security. Once indifferent to Ukraine's EU ambitions, Russia now views its potential membership as a hazard, aligning the EU with NATO in its opposition. Medvedev calls for caution and continued diplomacy.

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian leader, has accused the European Union of transforming into an adversarial force against Russia. He argues that the EU now poses as significant a threat to Moscow's security as NATO, influencing Russia's stance on Ukraine's potential membership.

Historically, Russia has accepted the EU as a counterbalance and was not opposed to Ukraine's membership. However, recent developments including military alignments have altered its perspective. Medvedev, addressing the issue on Telegram, described the EU as a politicized bloc hostile to Russia's interests.

Despite the tensions, Medvedev advocates for maintaining diplomatic links with certain EU states, highlighting Hungary and Slovakia as examples. As Ukraine holds EU candidate status, Medvedev insists on treating its membership as a direct risk to Russia's security, calling for vigilance and strategic dialogue.

