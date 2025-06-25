Left Menu

Kharge's Jibe At Tharoor Sparks Congress Debate On Patriotism And Leadership

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes party member Shashi Tharoor for praising Prime Minister Modi, asserting a 'country first' mantra. Tharoor's remarks, seen as supportive of Modi, may strain his relations with Congress leadership, which distanced itself from his views on recent diplomatic outreach efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:49 IST
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed remark against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge underscored the 'country first' ideology. This comes after Tharoor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his article on Operation Sindoor, implying that some prioritize 'Modi first'.

Kharge highlighted that while Tharoor is appreciated for his eloquence, his views on Modi could cause friction within party lines. Meanwhile, Tharoor took to social media, posting a message that seemed to assert independence and a non-partisan stance.

Tharoor's public approbation of Modi, despite being seen as a national interest statement, runs counter to the Congress's critique of the government's foreign policy. This burgeoning discord within the party continues as the Congress distances itself from Tharoor's individual opinions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

