Reflecting on the Emergency: A BJP Leader's Critique of DMK's Alliance

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday questioned the rationale behind DMK's alliance with the Congress, a party she holds responsible for the imposition of the infamous Emergency.

Addressing PTI Videos during the 50th anniversary of the Emergency's declaration, Soundararajan called those days 'painful' and expressed surprise at DMK's current political partnership with Congress, given Chief Minister MK Stalin's past experiences under the Emergency.

Soundararajan, whose father was imprisoned during that time, urged the younger generation to learn about the 'terrible days' caused by the 1975-77 Emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)