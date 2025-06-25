Left Menu

Reflecting on the Emergency: A BJP Leader's Critique of DMK's Alliance

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan questioned DMK's alliance with Congress, citing the painful history of the Emergency. She criticized this political partnership given Chief Minister MK Stalin's past grievances during the period. The Emergency was declared in 1975 and lifted in 1977.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:39 IST
Reflecting on the Emergency: A BJP Leader's Critique of DMK's Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday questioned the rationale behind DMK's alliance with the Congress, a party she holds responsible for the imposition of the infamous Emergency.

Addressing PTI Videos during the 50th anniversary of the Emergency's declaration, Soundararajan called those days 'painful' and expressed surprise at DMK's current political partnership with Congress, given Chief Minister MK Stalin's past experiences under the Emergency.

Soundararajan, whose father was imprisoned during that time, urged the younger generation to learn about the 'terrible days' caused by the 1975-77 Emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025