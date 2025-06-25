Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Trump Discuss Ceasefire and Defense Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met U.S. President Donald Trump for a long discussion focusing on a ceasefire in Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia. Zelenskiy aimed to secure U.S. investment and support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, emphasizing the need for peace and protection.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described his recent dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump as both "long and substantive", with a primary focus on achieving a ceasefire in the ongoing Russian conflict in Ukraine.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, lasted for 50 minutes. Zelenskiy sought to engage Trump in support of Ukraine's defense initiatives, hoping for increased investment from the United States.

Zelenskiy expressed gratitude, highlighting discussions on establishing peace and protecting Ukrainian citizens, despite Trump not indicating a change in the U.S.'s current policy on military aid, originally intensified under former President Joe Biden.

