Sharad Pawar Reflects on the Legacy of the Emergency and the Fight for Democracy

Sharad Pawar discussed the impact of the Emergency imposed 50 years ago, reflecting on its suppression of rights. At an event in Mumbai, he emphasized the importance of safeguarding democracy, criticized the current political climate, and praised socialist leader George Fernandes for his dedication to democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:40 IST
Sharad Pawar Reflects on the Legacy of the Emergency and the Fight for Democracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party, described the Emergency imposed 50 years ago as unfortunate but noted that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had expressed regret for the decision.

Speaking in Mumbai, Pawar highlighted the importance of defending fundamental rights, drawing parallels to today's political climate. He pointed out the challenges faced by journalists and the suppression of government criticism, likening it to an 'undeclared Emergency.'

Pawar praised the late George Fernandes for his role in preserving democracy, recalling his leadership during the Emergency and the political shifts that followed. He underscored the necessity for unity and vigilance in protecting Parliamentary democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

