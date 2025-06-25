Trump Hints at Putin's Possible Wider Territorial Ambitions

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin might have territorial ambitions extending beyond Ukraine. This statement came as part of the discussions at the NATO summit.

At a news conference, Trump disclosed that during a recent phone call with Putin, he urged the Russian leader to assist in negotiating a resolution to the war in Ukraine. This appeal pointed to the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.

Trump's remarks reflect growing concerns about potential shifts in regional power and underline the importance of diplomatic dialogue in achieving peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)