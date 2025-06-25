Bihar Politics: Family Feuds and Election Anticipation

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has spoken out about the continuing infighting within the family of Rashtriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Prasad Yadav. He expressed confidence that the ruling NDA will triumph in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, slated for later this year.

Prasad was responding to questions on the internal conflicts in the RJD chief's household during a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. He highlighted his personal involvement in the fodder scam case, which led to Lalu Prasad Yadav's imprisonment, and implied that the tensions within the family will persist.

Recently, Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, for inappropriate public behavior, intensifying the family rift. Despite these tensions, Tej Pratap has indicated his continued loyalty to his brother Tejashwi Yadav, urging unity amidst accusations of internal betrayal by allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)