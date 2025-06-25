Left Menu

Bihar Politics: Family Feuds and Election Anticipation

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad discussed ongoing infighting within Lalu Prasad Yadav's family, predicting continued feuds and expressing BJP's confidence in winning the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The RJD faces internal challenges, especially following Tej Pratap Yadav's expulsion for his public conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:06 IST
Bihar Politics: Family Feuds and Election Anticipation
Ravi Shankar Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has spoken out about the continuing infighting within the family of Rashtriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Prasad Yadav. He expressed confidence that the ruling NDA will triumph in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, slated for later this year.

Prasad was responding to questions on the internal conflicts in the RJD chief's household during a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. He highlighted his personal involvement in the fodder scam case, which led to Lalu Prasad Yadav's imprisonment, and implied that the tensions within the family will persist.

Recently, Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, for inappropriate public behavior, intensifying the family rift. Despite these tensions, Tej Pratap has indicated his continued loyalty to his brother Tejashwi Yadav, urging unity amidst accusations of internal betrayal by allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025