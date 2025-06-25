Left Menu

Unveiling the Forgotten Revolt: A People's Revolution Against Emergency

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized the Emergency as India's darkest democratic chapter, citing the suppression of freedoms and rights. Thousands, including students and leaders like Jaiprakash Narayan, fought against Indira Gandhi's dictatorial regime. Movements nationwide reignited democratic spirit, likened to a second freedom struggle.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lamented the Emergency as a violation of India's democratic principles on Wednesday, highlighting its impact as the worst period in the nation's political history.

Speaking to a crowd of opponents who rallied against the Emergency, Dhami attributed the crisis to the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's authoritarianism and fear of losing power after being found guilty of electoral corruption.

The Emergency suppressed freedoms, parliamentary function, and press freedom, casting the nation into turmoil. Dhami highlighted revolutionary efforts by figures like Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan and the role of the youth and social organizations in rekindling democratic fervor through nationwide protests.

