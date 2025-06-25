Left Menu

A New Political Dawn: AAP's Strategic Wins in Punjab and Gujarat

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declares AAP's recent victories in Punjab and Gujarat bypolls as indicative of upcoming success in the 2027 assembly elections. Celebrating clean governance and integrity, the AAP aims to dismantle corrupted political systems and establish transformational politics in both states.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confidently declared that the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) victories in Punjab and Gujarat bypolls serve as 'semifinals' signaling a promising trajectory for the 2027 assembly elections. Speaking at a celebratory event, Kejriwal asserted that these victories underpin public trust and aspiration for change.

Addressing supporters, Kejriwal emphasized a paradigm shift towards clean and honest politics, hailing newly elected MLAs Sanjeev Arora and Gopal Italia as proof of AAP's integrity. He addressed the rampant corruption and promised a departure from the prevailing political culture, particularly spotlighting the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in Punjab.

Kejriwal further criticized Congress and BJP for perpetuating a 'corrupt system,' alleging collusion between the two parties against AAP. As AAP strengthens its foothold in Punjab and emerges as a formidable option in Gujarat, its strategic successes foreshadow a larger political landscape shift ahead of the 2027 elections.

