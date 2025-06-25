A New Political Dawn: AAP's Strategic Wins in Punjab and Gujarat

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confidently declared that the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) victories in Punjab and Gujarat bypolls serve as 'semifinals' signaling a promising trajectory for the 2027 assembly elections. Speaking at a celebratory event, Kejriwal asserted that these victories underpin public trust and aspiration for change.

Addressing supporters, Kejriwal emphasized a paradigm shift towards clean and honest politics, hailing newly elected MLAs Sanjeev Arora and Gopal Italia as proof of AAP's integrity. He addressed the rampant corruption and promised a departure from the prevailing political culture, particularly spotlighting the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in Punjab.

Kejriwal further criticized Congress and BJP for perpetuating a 'corrupt system,' alleging collusion between the two parties against AAP. As AAP strengthens its foothold in Punjab and emerges as a formidable option in Gujarat, its strategic successes foreshadow a larger political landscape shift ahead of the 2027 elections.

