Congress Criticizes BJP on 'Constitution Murder Day'
On the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, the Uttar Pradesh Congress accused the BJP-led government of undermining constitutional principles and creating fear using investigative agencies. Congress leader Ajay Rai criticized the government for focusing on past events instead of addressing current issues like unemployment and inflation.
In a pointed critique on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee marked the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency by condemning the BJP-led Central government. They accused the administration of violating constitutional principles and fostering fear through the misuse of investigative agencies.
Ajay Rai, President of Uttar Pradesh Congress, issued a harsh statement, stating that the ruling party was celebrating what he termed 'Constitution Murder Day.' He claimed that for over a decade, the BJP has systematically undermined constitutional values through agencies like the ED and CBI.
Rai also questioned the BJP's motives for revisiting the Emergency era and attacked them on current issues like unemployment and rising crimes to divert attention from their shortcomings. He emphasized the people's democratic response in electing Indira Gandhi post-Emergency and noted the growing influence of Rahul Gandhi's constitutional crusade.
