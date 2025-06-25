Left Menu

Remembering the Past: Naidu's Call to Recall Dark Times

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of recalling dark historical events like the 1975 Emergency to appreciate democracy's value. He noted the hardships faced during the Emergency and criticized a past state government while praising current leadership under PM Narendra Modi.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the critical importance of remembering historical periods of turmoil, specifically referencing the Emergency of 1975, declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Speaking at an event marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Naidu highlighted the need for such recollection to fortify democratic principles. Naidu described June 25, 1975, as India's darkest day, which led the Central Government to observe this day as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. He recounted the widespread imprisonments and press restrictions that ensued during the nearly 21-month Emergency.

Naidu also stressed the significance of safeguarding fundamental rights, contrasting the past YSRCP government's alleged misconduct with his praise for India's current global stature under PM Narendra Modi, lauded as ''the right leader at the right time.''

