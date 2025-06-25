Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Sharma Marks 'Constitution Murder Day'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, condemning the suspension of democratic values in India during 1975-77. Criticizing Congress, he lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for restoring democratic principles and highlights BJP’s growth and focus on inclusive development since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:31 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma marked the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, condemning it as a 'Constitution Murder Day'. Sharma urged citizens to stay alert to avoid any future suppression of democracy.

He criticized the Congress for abusing emergency powers for political gain, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving democratic values with initiatives like observing Constitution Day.

Sharma also emphasized the BJP's growth from its Jan Sangh roots and highlighted developments like the abrogation of Article 370 and welfare measures post-2014 under Modi's leadership.

