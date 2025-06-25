Left Menu

Congress Slams 'Undeclared Emergency' Under Modi: A New Threat to Democracy?

The Congress party in Arunachal Pradesh has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of creating an 'undeclared Emergency' in India. Criticizing the BJP's observance of 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', they argue the real Black Day for democracy is unfolding daily. Accusations include weakening institutions and stifling dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party in Arunachal Pradesh openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, labeling it as an 'undeclared Emergency'. This accusation came amidst the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commemoration of historical events known as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'.

The president of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bosiram Siram, stated that the true demise of democracy is occurring under the current BJP-led central government. Siram condemned the BJP's decision to mark a five-decade-old event to mask its current failures.

Highlighting the period of the 1975 Emergency, marked by censorship and suppression, Siram contrasted it with today's alleged parliamentary disregard and democratic erosion under BJP rule. The Congress leader called on the public to reject such maneuvers and protect democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

