Trump's Bold Claims: Unveiling the Aftermath of US Strikes on Iran

President Donald Trump has firmly dismissed early intelligence assessments that suggest US military strikes only slightly disrupted Iran's nuclear program. Instead, he contends the attack severely impaired Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

The bold claims came during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's summit, where Trump insisted the facilities struck were 'completely obliterated.' This narrative, however, clashes with initial evaluations from American intelligence agencies indicating minor setbacks, evoking a wave of skepticism and political maneuvering.

As Trump prepares for potential talks with Iran, the long-term impact of these actions remains a topic of intense scrutiny and debate, raising questions about the future of nuclear diplomacy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)