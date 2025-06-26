State Department Overhaul Faces Legal and Legislative Hurdles

The American Foreign Service Association has called on the State Department to pause its planned workforce restructuring that could result in about 2,000 layoffs. The association asserts that a court ruling prohibits the agency from carrying out these mass firings.

While the department has prepared for potential notices to be sent out, ongoing litigation and a pending Supreme Court decision may impact the timing of these developments. President Trump's administration aims to overhaul the department to streamline operations and cut costs, aligning with his 'America First' policy by reducing federal bureaucracy.

A late May communication with Congress outlined that more than 3,400 positions, including hundreds from the elite Foreign Service, would be affected. Many of these planned changes were halted by a federal judge in June, adding uncertainty to the restructuring timeline amid global diplomatic challenges.

