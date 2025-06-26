Rajnath Singh Calls for Unified Anti-Terrorism Stance at SCO Conclave

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Conclave, called for a unified stance against terrorism, asserting that those funding and sponsoring such acts must be held accountable. Singh's remarks took aim at Pakistan, criticizing nations employing terrorism as a policy tool.

He underscored the regional threats of peace, security, and trust-deficit, attributing them to radicalization, extremism, and terrorism. Singh emphasized that these issues necessitate decisive action, advocating for global unity to combat these threats effectively for safety and security.

Reiterating India's firm policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, Singh mentioned the Pahalgam attack's similarity with previous Lashkar-e-Taiba attacks and affirmed India's commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

