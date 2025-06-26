Controversy Erupts Over BJP MLA's Remarks on Party Critics

BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar has come under fire following controversial statements made during a public gathering where he suggested that beneficiaries of the BJP's schemes should credit the party for their welfare gains, including clothes and phones.

Speaking in Partur, Maharashtra, Lonikar claimed critics, particularly the youth on social media, owe their advantages to BJP initiatives, inciting backlash from opposition parties.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve condemned the remarks, calling them a misuse of political privilege, and urged public remembrance of Lonikar's comments as local elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)