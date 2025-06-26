Iran's Victory: Khamenei Breaks Silence

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, emerged from hiding on Thursday to make his first public statement since the conclusion of the 12-day Israel-Iran war. The leader took refuge in a secret location as Israeli forces launched a relentless assault on Tehran.

According to Khamenei, the conflict ended in a triumph for Iran despite the intensity of the attacks. Israel's aggressive military actions were halted with the intervention of the United States, bringing an end to the hostilities.

Khamenei's announcement underscores the geopolitical tensions that continue to simmer in the region, reflecting the complex interplay of power dynamics between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

