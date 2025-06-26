Iran's Victory: Khamenei Breaks Silence
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei made his first public appearance following the Israel-Iran war, declaring Iran's victory. During the conflict, Khamenei was in hiding while Israeli forces targeted Tehran. The US eventually intervened in the hostilities.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, emerged from hiding on Thursday to make his first public statement since the conclusion of the 12-day Israel-Iran war. The leader took refuge in a secret location as Israeli forces launched a relentless assault on Tehran.
According to Khamenei, the conflict ended in a triumph for Iran despite the intensity of the attacks. Israel's aggressive military actions were halted with the intervention of the United States, bringing an end to the hostilities.
Khamenei's announcement underscores the geopolitical tensions that continue to simmer in the region, reflecting the complex interplay of power dynamics between Tehran and Tel Aviv.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Israel
- war
- Khamenei
- supreme leader
- victory
- Tehran
- conflict
- US intervention
- geopolitical tensions
ALSO READ
Senegal Stuns England: A Historic Victory in a Friendly Clash
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Wayanad Victory Under Judicial Scrutiny
High Court Victory for Lessors in Billion-Dollar Russian Jet Dispute
High Court Victory: Aircraft Leasing Companies Win Legal Battle
Legal Challenge Casts Shadow Over Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Victory