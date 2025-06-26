Raj Thackeray Takes Stand Against Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray announced his opposition to the three-language formula and Hindi imposition in Maharashtra. The party plans a protest against these moves, inviting leaders from various political parties and cultural figures. Thackeray emphasized the significance of retaining 'Marathi-ness' in the state.
On Thursday, Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), voiced strong opposition to the three-language formula and the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra, emphasizing the need to preserve 'Marathi-ness' in the state.
Thackeray announced a protest march scheduled for July 6 starting from Girgaum Chowpatty, emphasizing that it will be an inclusive event beyond party lines. He invited leaders from various political parties, as well as litterateurs and artists, to join the movement.
In response to inquiries about inviting members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, he affirmed that they would be approached, underscoring that Maharashtra's interests surpass political rivalries.
