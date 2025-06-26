Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Takes Stand Against Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray announced his opposition to the three-language formula and Hindi imposition in Maharashtra. The party plans a protest against these moves, inviting leaders from various political parties and cultural figures. Thackeray emphasized the significance of retaining 'Marathi-ness' in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:32 IST
Raj Thackeray Takes Stand Against Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), voiced strong opposition to the three-language formula and the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra, emphasizing the need to preserve 'Marathi-ness' in the state.

Thackeray announced a protest march scheduled for July 6 starting from Girgaum Chowpatty, emphasizing that it will be an inclusive event beyond party lines. He invited leaders from various political parties, as well as litterateurs and artists, to join the movement.

In response to inquiries about inviting members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, he affirmed that they would be approached, underscoring that Maharashtra's interests surpass political rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025