Pentagon Defends Iran Strikes Amid Controversy

In a fervent defense of recent US strikes on Iran, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held a press conference, addressing leaked intelligence that suggested limited strategic damage. The leaked report indicates that the attacks set back Iran's progress by just a few months.

President Trump, vehemently disagreeing with this assessment, labeled the strikes as 'devastating' and criticized media outlets reporting otherwise. He argued that questioning the success of the strikes undermines both his authority and the morale of military personnel involved.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hopes of hosting peace talks with Russia and Ukraine, potentially involving the US, emphasizing the need for tranquility in the region. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)