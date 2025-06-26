Khamenei's Defiant Speech: A Tense Ceasefire and Unyielding Tensions
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei declared that Iran's missile strike on a US airbase in Qatar was a significant blow to America. Addressing the recent ceasefire with Israel, Khamenei warned the US against further attacks, downplaying the damage to Iranian nuclear facilities while urging vigilance and readiness for future conflicts.
In a broadcast Thursday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei asserted that Iran's missile strike on a US airbase in Qatar was a 'slap to America's face,' signaling tensions just days after a ceasefire with Israel. The leader warned against further US actions amid escalating regional hostilities.
Appearing more fatigued than usual, Khamenei delivered a message laden with warnings to the United States and Israel, dismissing US claims of obliterating Iran's nuclear capabilities. Despite significant damage confirmed by international agencies, Khamenei downplayed it, claiming Iran maintains strategic command in the region.
US President Trump dismissed Iran's actions as a 'very weak response.' However, strings of retaliatory actions and a tentative ceasefire have signaled a delicate calm. With commercial activities resuming in Iran, diplomatic talks loom on the horizon, though substantial hurdles remain in bridging prevailing divides.
