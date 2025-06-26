AIADMK vs. DMK: The Battle for Dravidian Legacy
AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami accused Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and the DMK of disrespecting Dravidian leader C N Annadurai. He alleged the DMK's misrule since 2019 and vowed to restore party founder Anna's ideals. Stalin criticized AIADMK for undermining Anna's legacy, calling for public awareness.
In a critical address, AIADMK top leader Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned the authority of Chief Minister MK Stalin and his DMK party over invoking the name of Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai. He accused the CM of politicizing government functions and challenged the DMK's commitment to Annadurai's ideology.
Palaniswami reiterated that the AIADMK, founded by M G Ramachandran, upholds Annadurai's legacy, which he claimed was abandoned by the DMK under Karunanidhi's leadership. He condemned the current regime's alleged focus on 'family politics' and financial misconduct, urging the retrieval of state rights lost under Stalin's rule.
Stalin, in his response, lambasted the AIADMK for allegedly mortgaging Annadurai's principles. He criticized their alliance with right-wing factions, warning of potential detriment to Tamil Nadu's future. Stalin implored citizens to recognize the stakes and respond accordingly in upcoming elections.
