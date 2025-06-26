Left Menu

AIADMK vs. DMK: The Battle for Dravidian Legacy

AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami accused Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and the DMK of disrespecting Dravidian leader C N Annadurai. He alleged the DMK's misrule since 2019 and vowed to restore party founder Anna's ideals. Stalin criticized AIADMK for undermining Anna's legacy, calling for public awareness.

Updated: 26-06-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical address, AIADMK top leader Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned the authority of Chief Minister MK Stalin and his DMK party over invoking the name of Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai. He accused the CM of politicizing government functions and challenged the DMK's commitment to Annadurai's ideology.

Palaniswami reiterated that the AIADMK, founded by M G Ramachandran, upholds Annadurai's legacy, which he claimed was abandoned by the DMK under Karunanidhi's leadership. He condemned the current regime's alleged focus on 'family politics' and financial misconduct, urging the retrieval of state rights lost under Stalin's rule.

Stalin, in his response, lambasted the AIADMK for allegedly mortgaging Annadurai's principles. He criticized their alliance with right-wing factions, warning of potential detriment to Tamil Nadu's future. Stalin implored citizens to recognize the stakes and respond accordingly in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

