Ghaziabad: From Crime Hub to Urban Success Story

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Ghaziabad's transformation from a crime-ridden area to a model city of cleanliness and development. Key projects like the Greenfield Expressway and rapid rail have been pivotal. Administrative transparency is further enhanced through the launch of the 'Pahal' digital portal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:20 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turnaround story, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Ghaziabad's evolution from a hub of crime and gang wars to a beacon of urban development.

Once notorious for its crime rate, Ghaziabad has now embraced modernization, marked by significant infrastructure projects like the 12-lane Greenfield Expressway, rapid rail, and the city's transformation into a model of cleanliness and order, Chief Minister Yogi said during a press interaction.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a pivotal review meeting in Ghaziabad, emphasized transparency, urging officials to ensure smooth passage for kanwariyas and announcing the launch of 'Pahal,' a digital governance portal under the city's development authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

