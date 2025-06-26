Ghaziabad: From Crime Hub to Urban Success Story

In a remarkable turnaround story, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Ghaziabad's evolution from a hub of crime and gang wars to a beacon of urban development.

Once notorious for its crime rate, Ghaziabad has now embraced modernization, marked by significant infrastructure projects like the 12-lane Greenfield Expressway, rapid rail, and the city's transformation into a model of cleanliness and order, Chief Minister Yogi said during a press interaction.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a pivotal review meeting in Ghaziabad, emphasized transparency, urging officials to ensure smooth passage for kanwariyas and announcing the launch of 'Pahal,' a digital governance portal under the city's development authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)