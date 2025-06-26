Netanyahu Sees Peace Prospects in Wake of Israel-Iran Conflict

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized strategic opportunities for peace following the recent developments in Israel's conflict with Iran. Speaking on Thursday, Netanyahu noted that the outcome presents a chance to expand peace agreements in the region.

In particular, the potential broadening of the Abraham Accords could include nations like Saudi Arabia and Syria. Earlier reports indicated that during a phone call, both Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed a swift conclusion to hostilities in Gaza, potentially within two weeks.

Donald's announcement of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran has kindled hopes for an end to the prolonged conflict, which has brought significant devastation to the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu reiterated that, with Iran weakened, more countries might be inclined to join in peace efforts, marking a significant change in the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)