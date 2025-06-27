Legacy of the Emergency: Sri Lanka's Arrests of Indian Fishermen Unraveled

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shed light on the contentious issue of Sri Lanka arresting Indian fishermen, attributing it to an agreement made during India's Emergency period. This agreement resulted in Indian fishermen relinquishing fishing rights in certain Sri Lankan waters.

Jaishankar, speaking at a BJP Yuva Morcha event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, argued that this agreement was ratified without a functioning Parliament. As a result, decisions were made without democratic debate, affecting regions like Tamil Nadu even today.

He recalled the Emergency's detrimental impact on India's democratic credentials internationally, referencing his personal experiences and the experiences of senior foreign service officials. He critiqued the prioritization of the 'family' over national interests during the Emergency, hinting at political figures like Rahul Gandhi.

