High-Stakes Showdown: Sara Duterte's Impeachment Trial

The Philippine political landscape is witnessing a high-stakes impeachment drama involving Vice President Sara Duterte. She is set to face trial over serious allegations, including an assassination threat against the president, in a case submitted to the Senate impeachment court on Friday.

If convicted, Duterte could face removal from office and a lifetime ban. Labeling the impeachment as politically motivated, she argues it results from a fallout with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Meanwhile, prosecutors insist the charges merit a thorough trial to uphold justice and democratic principles.

Duterte, already impeached by the lower house, dismisses the complaint as unconstitutional. This political turmoil is perceived as a precursor to the 2028 election battle, with Duterte potentially eyeing the presidency if she overcomes these legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)