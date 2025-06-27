Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Sara Duterte's Impeachment Trial

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte faces serious impeachment charges, including an alleged assassination plot against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Prosecutors argue for her trial, highlighting the evidence against her. The impeachment, seen as politically motivated, is linked to a power struggle ahead of the 2028 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippine political landscape is witnessing a high-stakes impeachment drama involving Vice President Sara Duterte. She is set to face trial over serious allegations, including an assassination threat against the president, in a case submitted to the Senate impeachment court on Friday.

If convicted, Duterte could face removal from office and a lifetime ban. Labeling the impeachment as politically motivated, she argues it results from a fallout with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Meanwhile, prosecutors insist the charges merit a thorough trial to uphold justice and democratic principles.

Duterte, already impeached by the lower house, dismisses the complaint as unconstitutional. This political turmoil is perceived as a precursor to the 2028 election battle, with Duterte potentially eyeing the presidency if she overcomes these legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

