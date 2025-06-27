Republicans Wrestle with Trump's Controversial Tax and Spending Bill
Senate Republicans struggled to align on President Trump's tax-cut and spending bill due to daunting healthcare cuts. The bill faces obstacles with a nonpartisan ruling excluding significant healthcare reductions. The upcoming debt ceiling deadline adds pressure, while divisions within the party and a controversial 'retaliatory tax' complicate progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:36 IST
Senate Republicans are at odds over President Donald Trump's sweeping tax-cut and spending proposal, navigating healthcare cuts that alarm more populist members.
Senator John Thune must unite the 53-member majority to override Democratic opposition with parliamentary tactics, despite a budget rules conflict over $250 billion in healthcare cuts.
The bill's progress risks stalling as the House-approved version adds $3 trillion to national debt, prompting Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to urge removal of a controversial 'retaliatory tax' to advance negotiations.
