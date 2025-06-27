Republicans Wrestle with Trump's Controversial Tax and Spending Bill

Senate Republicans are at odds over President Donald Trump's sweeping tax-cut and spending proposal, navigating healthcare cuts that alarm more populist members.

Senator John Thune must unite the 53-member majority to override Democratic opposition with parliamentary tactics, despite a budget rules conflict over $250 billion in healthcare cuts.

The bill's progress risks stalling as the House-approved version adds $3 trillion to national debt, prompting Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to urge removal of a controversial 'retaliatory tax' to advance negotiations.