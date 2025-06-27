Tribute to a Dedicated Leader: Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal's Legacy
Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Tarn Taran, passed away at 66 due to cancer. Known for his dedication, Sohal transitioned from a career as an eye specialist to politics, serving his community selflessly. He leaves behind a legacy of service and two children in medicine.
Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal, a respected MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party representing Tarn Taran, has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for over three years. His demise was announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who expressed deep sadness over the loss of a dedicated leader.
Sohal was celebrated not only for his political career but also for his contributions to society as an eye specialist who treated patients free of charge post-retirement. He was widely recognized for promoting social causes, sports, and environmental initiatives within his constituency.
Elected in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Sohal joined politics two years prior after a career in the Health Department. He is survived by his wife and two children, both of whom have followed in his medical footsteps, embodying his legacy of service.
