Controversial FIR Against Journalists Sparks Political Backlash in Varanasi

Six journalists in Varanasi face FIRs for allegedly inciting unrest via social media posts. The issue arose after video footage of a statue cleaning was shared to reportedly fuel communal tensions. The Congress party condemned the FIRs as an assault on press freedom, demanding their withdrawal.

Updated: 27-06-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:47 IST
In an unexpected move that has stirred political waters, police in Varanasi have filed an FIR against six journalists, accusing them of inciting unrest through social media. The journalists allegedly circulated a video showing a statue being cleaned, which police claim was used to provoke communal discord.

The incident took place near the Banaras Hindu University gate, where Public Works Department employees were cleaning a statue of Bharat Ratna Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya. The situation escalated after the video was shared, with allegations that caste-based comments were made to incite hatred. The FIR, registered at the Lanka police station, has sparked sharp political reactions.

The Congress party has condemned the move as a blatant attack on press freedom, with the Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai calling it a cowardly act by the government. He urged immediate withdrawal of the charges, asserting the party's solidarity with the media. Meanwhile, BJP MLC Dharmendra Singh urged journalists to uphold their responsibilities while expressing support if their rights were under threat.

