Congress Demands Action on Missing Indian Workers in Russia

The Congress has raised concerns over 14 Indians missing in Russia after they traveled there seeking employment. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring urged the government to negotiate with Moscow for their return, citing allegations of forced recruitment into the Russian army.

In a recent development, the Congress party has voiced grave concerns over the disappearance of 14 Indian workers who ventured to Russia in search of employment opportunities. The party has urged the Indian government to open negotiations with Moscow to facilitate their safe return.

During a press conference, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring revealed that 126 Indians initially traveled abroad seeking work, with plans to head towards countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Italy. However, they found themselves redirected to Moscow, where some were allegedly recruited into the Russian army.

Warring highlighted that out of the group, around 100 have returned home, but 14 remain unaccounted for. He called on the Indian government to take decisive action against agents colluding with Russian authorities and to question the recruitment of Indian citizens into foreign military forces.

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

