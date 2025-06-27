Congress Demands Action on Missing Indian Workers in Russia

In a recent development, the Congress party has voiced grave concerns over the disappearance of 14 Indian workers who ventured to Russia in search of employment opportunities. The party has urged the Indian government to open negotiations with Moscow to facilitate their safe return.

During a press conference, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring revealed that 126 Indians initially traveled abroad seeking work, with plans to head towards countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Italy. However, they found themselves redirected to Moscow, where some were allegedly recruited into the Russian army.

Warring highlighted that out of the group, around 100 have returned home, but 14 remain unaccounted for. He called on the Indian government to take decisive action against agents colluding with Russian authorities and to question the recruitment of Indian citizens into foreign military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)