Diplomacy Amidst Tension: India Monitors Iran-Israel Conflict

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, addressing the recent hostility between Iran and Israel. Jaishankar expressed gratitude for Iran's assistance in the evacuation of Indian nationals amid the escalating tensions.

The conflict intensified after the US bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities, prompting US President Donald Trump to broker a ceasefire, which appears to be holding. India has responded by closely monitoring the situation, liaising with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to track radiation levels at the affected sites.

India has welcomed the ceasefire and emphasized the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy to rapidly restore peace and stability in the region, underscoring its commitment to sustained security in West Asia.

