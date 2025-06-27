BJP's Strategic Moves Ahead of Organizational Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for crucial organizational elections with the appointment of 'state election officers' in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. This move aims to invigorate the process of electing presidents and national council members within these states.

Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Harsh Malhotra, alongside former minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, have been tasked with this responsibility, indicating the party's commitment to ensuring a smooth electoral process. The national returning officer, K Laxman, confirmed these assignments.

A new national president to replace current Union minister J P Nadda is on the horizon, with speculation suggesting an appointment could occur next month. Organizational elections are nearing completion in several states, setting the stage for the official procedure to elect the national leader.