Constitutional Controversy: Opposition Unites Against RSS's Proposal

In a recent political showdown, multiple opposition parties have condemned the proposal by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale to reconsider the inclusion of 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Indian Preamble. Opposition leaders argue this move is a deliberate attempt to undermine the essence of the Constitution, alleging that the RSS has consistently opposed these values.

The Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, contends that the Constitution's foundational principles of equality, secularism, and justice are under threat. They accuse the RSS-BJP of attempting to replace Ambedkar's vision with the Manusmriti, turning the marginalized into second-class citizens.

Amidst the uproar, CPI(M) and other left parties warn against dismantling key democratic ideals. CPI(M)'s Pinarayi Vijayan denounced the RSS's actions as hypocrisy, referencing their collaboration with the Indira Gandhi government. The battle lines are drawn as political figures surge to defend the Republic's constitutional ethos.

