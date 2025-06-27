Left Menu

Constitutional Controversy: Opposition Unites Against RSS's Proposal

Various opposition parties have criticized RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's call to remove 'socialist' and 'secular' from the Indian Constitution's Preamble. The Congress and CPI(M) view this as an attack on the Constitution's core values of equality and justice. The proposal is seen as an intent to undermine Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision.

In a recent political showdown, multiple opposition parties have condemned the proposal by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale to reconsider the inclusion of 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Indian Preamble. Opposition leaders argue this move is a deliberate attempt to undermine the essence of the Constitution, alleging that the RSS has consistently opposed these values.

The Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, contends that the Constitution's foundational principles of equality, secularism, and justice are under threat. They accuse the RSS-BJP of attempting to replace Ambedkar's vision with the Manusmriti, turning the marginalized into second-class citizens.

Amidst the uproar, CPI(M) and other left parties warn against dismantling key democratic ideals. CPI(M)'s Pinarayi Vijayan denounced the RSS's actions as hypocrisy, referencing their collaboration with the Indira Gandhi government. The battle lines are drawn as political figures surge to defend the Republic's constitutional ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

