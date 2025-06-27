Political Showdown: Shekhawat vs. Gehlot Heats Up Over Sanjivani Scam
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat criticized former CM Ashok Gehlot for attempting to implicate him in the Sanjivani scam to advance his son's career. Shekhawat maintained his innocence, supported by a high court ruling, as Gehlot persisted in urging resolution for victims affected by the controversy.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has fiercely defended himself against accusations made by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot concerning the Sanjivani Credit Co-operative Society case. Shekhawat alleges that Gehlot's efforts are part of a scheme to boost his son's political aspirations.
Shekhawat, the Lok Sabha MP from Jodhpur, took to social media to assert his innocence in the matter. He highlighted a high court decision that supports his stance and accused Gehlot of knowingly acting with disregard for the truth.
The ongoing dispute between Shekhawat and Gehlot underscores a broader political struggle, with Gehlot continuing to push for a resolution for those affected by the scam, emphasizing his intent to aid victims rather than target individuals.
