Left Menu

BJP Calls for Congress Apology Over Emergency-Era Violations

The BJP criticized Congress for historical constitutional violations during the Emergency. Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Congress of infringing on fundamental rights and demanded an apology. The issue arose amid backlash against comments by RSS's Dattatreya Hosabole regarding the 'socialist' and 'secular' terms in the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:52 IST
BJP Calls for Congress Apology Over Emergency-Era Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has issued a strong rebuke against Congress, alleging it is responsible for numerous violations of India's Constitution since independence. The ruling party demands an apology for the Emergency-era atrocities committed under Congress rule.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress of infringing on people's fundamental rights during the Emergency. His remarks came after Congress criticized RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabole's suggestion to reconsider the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Constitution's preamble, which were added during the Emergency.

Trivedi reiterated the BJP's stance, asserting that Congress should apologize for historical wrongdoings instead of diverting attention. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the RSS of preferring 'Manusmriti' over the Constitution, fueling further political controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025