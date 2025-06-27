BJP Calls for Congress Apology Over Emergency-Era Violations
The BJP criticized Congress for historical constitutional violations during the Emergency. Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Congress of infringing on fundamental rights and demanded an apology. The issue arose amid backlash against comments by RSS's Dattatreya Hosabole regarding the 'socialist' and 'secular' terms in the Constitution.
The BJP has issued a strong rebuke against Congress, alleging it is responsible for numerous violations of India's Constitution since independence. The ruling party demands an apology for the Emergency-era atrocities committed under Congress rule.
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the Congress of infringing on people's fundamental rights during the Emergency. His remarks came after Congress criticized RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabole's suggestion to reconsider the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Constitution's preamble, which were added during the Emergency.
Trivedi reiterated the BJP's stance, asserting that Congress should apologize for historical wrongdoings instead of diverting attention. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the RSS of preferring 'Manusmriti' over the Constitution, fueling further political controversy.
