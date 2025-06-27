Engineer Rashid's Hunger Strike Highlights Kashmir's Plight

In a bold statement against the political stalemate concerning Kashmir, Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known widely as Engineer Rashid, plans a 24-hour hunger strike inside Tihar Jail.

The protest, scheduled from 8 pm Saturday to 8 pm Sunday, seeks to highlight the continued denial of democratic rights to Kashmiris, a cause close to Rashid's heart. His party, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), condemned the "deafening silence" from national political parties regarding the incarceration of Kashmiris under harsh laws.

Rashid's protest comes amidst the political contention between BJP and Congress, each blaming the other for stifling democracy. He argues both are culpable in stripping Kashmiris of their rights since the abrogation of Article 370, highlighting the stark realities faced by those imprisoned for political beliefs.

(With inputs from agencies.)