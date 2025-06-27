Left Menu

Engineer Rashid's Hunger Strike Highlights Kashmir's Plight

Jailed Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid announced a 24-hour hunger strike inside Tihar Jail to protest the denial of democratic rights to Kashmiris. The strike is a critique of BJP and Congress's stance on Kashmir and aims to draw attention to the plight of Kashmiris in prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:20 IST
Engineer Rashid's Hunger Strike Highlights Kashmir's Plight
Sheikh Abdul Rashid
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement against the political stalemate concerning Kashmir, Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known widely as Engineer Rashid, plans a 24-hour hunger strike inside Tihar Jail.

The protest, scheduled from 8 pm Saturday to 8 pm Sunday, seeks to highlight the continued denial of democratic rights to Kashmiris, a cause close to Rashid's heart. His party, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), condemned the "deafening silence" from national political parties regarding the incarceration of Kashmiris under harsh laws.

Rashid's protest comes amidst the political contention between BJP and Congress, each blaming the other for stifling democracy. He argues both are culpable in stripping Kashmiris of their rights since the abrogation of Article 370, highlighting the stark realities faced by those imprisoned for political beliefs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025