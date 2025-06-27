President Vladimir Putin declared on Friday that Russia intends to cut its military expenditure from next year, offering a stark contrast to NATO's decision to boost defense spending over the next decade.

With NATO allies raising their collective spending goal to 5% of GDP in response to perceived threats from Russia, Putin dismissed these actions as benefiting the U.S. military-industrial complex, while Russia plans to ease defense costs.

Economic concerns loom as Russia confronts a slowdown, with defense spending currently representing a significant portion of the budget amid efforts to stabilize the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)