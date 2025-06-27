Left Menu

Russia vs NATO: Divergent Paths in Military Expenditure

President Vladimir Putin announced plans to reduce Russia's military spending next year, contrasting with NATO's increased defense budget. Despite ongoing tensions, Putin claimed Russia seeks de-escalation, though skepticism remains in the West. Economic challenges and defense commitments continue to strain Russia's budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:57 IST
President Vladimir Putin declared on Friday that Russia intends to cut its military expenditure from next year, offering a stark contrast to NATO's decision to boost defense spending over the next decade.

With NATO allies raising their collective spending goal to 5% of GDP in response to perceived threats from Russia, Putin dismissed these actions as benefiting the U.S. military-industrial complex, while Russia plans to ease defense costs.

Economic concerns loom as Russia confronts a slowdown, with defense spending currently representing a significant portion of the budget amid efforts to stabilize the economy.

